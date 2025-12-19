Expo City Dubai Unveils Graduate Pathway For Nationals

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Expo City Dubai has rolled out a structured graduate development initiative aimed at preparing UAE nationals for long-term careers in real estate, urban development and city management, as the post-Expo district accelerates its transition into a permanent business, residential and innovation hub.

The programme, branded Exposure, sits within Expo City Dubai's Real Estate and Development division and targets fresh Emirati graduates at the start of their professional lives. Designed as a two-year pathway, it combines on-the-job placements, structured learning and mentorship to build technical, managerial and leadership skills aligned with the city's long-term growth plans.

Officials involved in the launch describe Exposure as more than an entry-level scheme, positioning it as part of a broader national talent strategy. Participants are expected to rotate across key functions such as development planning, asset management, sustainability, community operations and commercial strategy, giving them a panoramic view of how a mixed-use city is conceived, built and managed.

Expo City Dubai, developed on the legacy site of Expo 2020 Dubai, has been steadily repositioning itself as a global platform for business, innovation and sustainability. The district hosts multinational firms, start-ups, research entities and cultural institutions, with real estate development playing a central role in shaping its next phase. Executives say nurturing local talent is essential to maintaining continuity as the project evolves from a global event into a living city.

The Exposure programme is structured to blend academic-style learning with practical exposure. Graduates will receive tailored training modules, professional certifications where relevant, and continuous performance feedback. Senior leaders within the Real Estate and Development division are expected to serve as mentors, while participants will be assessed on both technical competence and softer skills such as collaboration, problem-solving and stakeholder engagement.

Human capital specialists familiar with the scheme say its design reflects a wider shift among major UAE developers and government-linked entities towards deeper, longer-term investment in national graduates. Rather than short internships or generic induction schemes, employers are increasingly offering multi-year programmes with defined progression routes, in response to both policy priorities and competition for skilled local professionals.

For Expo City Dubai, the timing aligns with a phase of operational expansion. New residential projects, commercial districts and public realm enhancements are under development, alongside efforts to position the city as a testbed for sustainable urban living. Real estate and development teams are therefore expected to grow in both size and complexity, creating demand for professionals who understand not only construction and property management, but also sustainability metrics, smart infrastructure and community design.

The focus on sustainability is a notable element of the programme. Expo City Dubai has retained many of the environmental features introduced during Expo 2020, including energy-efficient buildings, walkable urban layouts and digital monitoring systems. Graduates enrolled in Exposure will be exposed to these frameworks, reflecting the city's ambition to embed environmental considerations into every stage of development and operation.

Industry observers note that programmes like Exposure also serve a reputational function. By signalling a commitment to national workforce development, organisations strengthen their standing with regulators, partners and the wider community. In a competitive real estate market, the ability to demonstrate strong governance and social contribution is increasingly viewed as a differentiator.

The initiative also fits within broader labour market trends in the UAE, where policymakers have emphasised the need for private and semi-government entities to play a greater role in developing national talent. Graduates entering the workforce face a rapidly changing job landscape shaped by digitalisation, sustainability demands and shifting global capital flows, placing a premium on adaptable skillsets.

