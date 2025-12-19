Expert Roksolana Pyrtko On Why Middle Eastern Malls Have Overtaken Europe As The Global Standard

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) The global center of gravity for retail real estate innovation has shifted. For decades, Europe and the United States dictated the rules of the game-setting the benchmarks for planning, service, and concept. However, according to commercial real estate expert Roksolana Pyrtko, that era is ending. The new frontier of retail innovation is undoubtedly the Middle East.

In a recent comprehensive analysis, Roksolana Pyrtko details how developments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have leapfrogged Western counterparts. By transforming shopping centers into multifunctional“urban hubs” that blend retail with advanced technology and social infrastructure, the MENA region is establishing the blueprint for the next decade of commercial real estate.

Roksolana Pyrtko on the Shift from Transactional to“Life Hubs”

According to the expert, the fundamental difference lies in the role these facilities play in daily life. While European malls remain largely transactional, commercial facilities designed primarily for purchasing goods, Middle Eastern developers have reimagined the mall as a cornerstone of social existence.

Roksolana Pyrtko notes that in the MENA region, malls have evolved into full-fledged urban hubs. They are no longer just about retail square footage; they are ecosystems containing medical centers, university hubs, e-sports arenas, and vast entertainment complexes.

“In fact, a modern shopping mall in the UAE or Saudi Arabia is not a 'shopping center' but a place where life happens,” the expert says. This“mall-as-destination” model allows a single facility to serve as both a local community anchor and a major tourist attraction – a dual function that is vital for cities like Dubai and Doha.

So why has Europe fallen behind?

Roksolana Pyrtko points to the logistical and historical constraints that bind Western developers. European cities are dense, historically layered, and heavily regulated. Any update to a facility requires complex approvals and integration into existing, often cramped, infrastructure.

In contrast, Middle Eastern developers often benefit from the freedom of a“blank slate.”

The expert highlights that large land plots and supportive state strategies allow MENA developers to execute concepts that would be physically impossible in London or Paris. They can design for the future rather than reconstructing the past. This freedom has birthed complexes with indoor parks, giant atriums, and water features that prioritize human experience over rental density.

Another area where Roksolana Pyrtko sees a distinct divide is in the adoption of technology. In the GCC countries, digitalization is not an experimental trend; it is the operational standard.

She points to the systematic use of data to manage tenant mixes, automated parking, and real-time climate control optimization. While Europe moves slowly toward digital integration due to market fragmentation and regulation, the expert argues that MENA's technological sophistication has already secured its competitive advantage.

What Europe and Ukraine Can Learn

Roksolana Pyrtko believes that the MENA model offers critical lessons for the European market, particularly for developing markets like Ukraine. The rise of e-commerce means physical retail spaces must pivot from being places to buy goods to being places to spend time.

“With the rise of e-commerce... tenants will inevitably shrink their physical formats,” Roksolana Pyrtko warns.“This means malls must rethink their concepts, redistribute space, and create extensive leisure zones.”

Furthermore, Roksolana Pyrtko suggests that climate change will force European malls to adopt the Middle Eastern focus on comfort and climate-controlled leisure. As summer heat waves become more frequent in Europe, the demand for enclosed, comfortable public spaces will rise, mirroring the dynamics of the Gulf region.

For Ukraine specifically, Roksolana Pyrtko sees a unique window of opportunity. With fewer historical constraints than Western Europe and a consumer base in cities like Lviv that is hungry for innovation, Ukraine is well-positioned to skip the“traditional” phase and build the flexible, tech-driven models of the future today.

