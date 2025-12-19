Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Urges US And Venezuela To Show Restraint

Switzerland Urges US And Venezuela To Show Restraint


2025-12-19 02:14:14
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is calling on the United States and Venezuela to refrain from military action during their ongoing dispute. This content was published on December 19, 2025 - 10:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Armed conflict could jeopardise international peace and security in the region, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs wrote on the social media platform X.

Switzerland also reaffirms its willingness to offer its good offices, as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) stated in its statement on Friday.

The conflict between Venezuela and the US has continued to escalate in recent weeks and days. Last Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers travelling to and from Venezuela.

The US also recently concentrated its armed forces in the Caribbean.

In addition, there have been numerous deadly attacks by the military on boats carrying people who are believed to have been smuggling drugs.

Due to growing pressure from the US, Venezuela has now requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

According to the FDFA, Switzerland has a long tradition of involvement in Venezuela. The Confederation maintains an embassy in a central location in the capital Caracas and an honorary consulate in the harbour city of Maracaibo.

Swissinfo

