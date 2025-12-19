Swiss Parliament Approves 2026 Budget

Both chambers eliminated the last points of contention. The structural balance amounts to CHF84.6 million, against expenditure of around CHF90 billion.

The House of Representatives approved the budget by 127 votes to 67 on Friday. The Senate had earlier unanimously approved the budget.

+ Senate rejects cuts to Swissinfo finances

Lawmakers quickly managed to find compromises during the three weeks of debates. Priority was given to security and agriculture, with several tens of millions of additional funds made available, in particular for armaments, cyber security, the federal police and viticulture.

On the other hand, parliament made cuts in international cooperation, humanitarian aid and the federal administration. They also voted down the CHF10 million needed to launch the Basel-Malmö night train.

+ Lawmakers freeze international cooperation spending until 2030

Another high-profile debate was an additional CHF1 million to combat violence against women. Initially rejected by the House of Representatives, it was finally accepted in the face of public outrage.

In total, the amount allocated to the Federal Office for Gender Equality is just over CHF18 million, which is CHF2.5 million more than the government had planned.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga