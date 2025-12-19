Switzerland Records Fourth Warmest Year On Record
-
Deutsch
de
Das Jahr 2025 ist in der Schweiz das viertwärmste seit Messbeginn
Original
Read more: Das Jahr 2025 ist in der Schweiz das viertwärmste seit Messb
According to Federal Office of Climatology and Meteorology (MeteoSwiss), the average annual temperature will be 1.2 degrees Celcius above the norm for the years 1991 to 2020.
+ Half world's glaciers to disappear by 2100
Only the three previous years 2022 to 2024 were warmer, MeteoSwiss announced on Friday.
As of last Wednesday, the national average annual temperature was seven degrees Celsius. Compared to pre-industrial times, the annual temperature in Switzerland is now three degrees Celsius higher.
At the measurement sites in Andermatt and Grimsel Hospiz, it could even be the warmest year since measurements began, according to the data.
+ Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest warming countries
The current year started with above-average temperatures from January to April. After the second warmest June since measurements began, the heat came back in August in a restrained manner, according to MeteoSwiss. The autumn months turned out very differently.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:External Content More More Swiss town records 23.5° November heat record
This content was published on Nov 13, 2025 Swiss town of Delémont records 23.5° November heat recordRead more: Swiss town records 23.5° November heat r
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment