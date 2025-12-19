Switzerland Records Fourth Warmest Year On Record

According to Federal Office of Climatology and Meteorology (MeteoSwiss), the average annual temperature will be 1.2 degrees Celcius above the norm for the years 1991 to 2020.

Only the three previous years 2022 to 2024 were warmer, MeteoSwiss announced on Friday.

As of last Wednesday, the national average annual temperature was seven degrees Celsius. Compared to pre-industrial times, the annual temperature in Switzerland is now three degrees Celsius higher.

At the measurement sites in Andermatt and Grimsel Hospiz, it could even be the warmest year since measurements began, according to the data.

The current year started with above-average temperatures from January to April. After the second warmest June since measurements began, the heat came back in August in a restrained manner, according to MeteoSwiss. The autumn months turned out very differently.

