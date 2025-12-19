Reduced US Tariffs 'Remain A Burden' For Swiss Economy
-
Italiano
it
EY:“Malgrado la riduzione, i dazi USA frenano l'economia svizzera”
Original
Read more: EY:“Malgrado la riduzione, i dazi USA frenano l'economia sviz
According to an analysis published today by EY, gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026 is expected to be about 0.9 percentage points lower than it would be without the proposed customs barriers.
+ Will Swiss shops be inundated with cheap, hormone-filled beef?
And if there were no agreement between Bern and Washington, the decline would be 1.2%.
Concretely, EY forecasts a moderate GDP growth of about 0.6% in 2026, after an increase to 1.2% in 2025. The impact of US tariffs is expected to peak next year: in particular any additional sectoral tariffs on pharmaceuticals could further dampen growth.
“Current forecasts show a significantly changed economic picture,” said Daniel Gentsch, EY Switzerland chair.“The fluctuations throughout the year highlight how quickly external impulses are reflected in Swiss GDP. For 2026 we anticipate a phase in which the effects of customs duties will be clearly visible, before development can gradually stabilise,” he added.
What is your opinion? Join the debate:External Content More More Global trade Trump sets Switzerland tariff deal deadline
This content was published on Dec 18, 2025 US demands legally binding trade agreement with Switzerland by March 31.Read more: Trump sets Switzerland tariff deal dea
Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment