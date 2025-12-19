Nestlé Allowed To Continue French Perrier Operations

Nestlé Allowed To Continue French Perrier Operations
This follows a favourable opinion from the Prefect of the Gard region, where the Vergèze plant is located.
However, restrictions and stricter monitoring measures have been put in place following the scandal involving illegal filters at the Vevey subsidiary.
Considering the opinion of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), based among other things on the analysis of the hydrogeologists' report, and considering the opinion issued by the Departmental Council for the Environment and Sanitary and Technological Risks (Coderts), which met on Wednesday,“the Prefect of the Gard has decided to authorise the operation of the Romaine VI and Romaine VII boreholes for the purpose of packaging Source Perrier natural mineral water”.
The operator, Nestlé Waters Supply Sud, had submitted an application in mid-August to revise the operating licence for these two boreholes.More More French court rejects immediate Nestlé Perrier ban
