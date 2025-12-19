Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nestlé Allowed To Continue French Perrier Operations

Nestlé Allowed To Continue French Perrier Operations


2025-12-19 02:13:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Nestlé Waters will be able to continue operating two boreholes in France for the production of Perrier natural mineral water in France. This content was published on December 19, 2025 - 12:32 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Nestlé: Perrier reste une eau minérale naturelle Original Read more: Nestlé: Perrier reste une eau minérale natu

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This follows a favourable opinion from the Prefect of the Gard region, where the Vergèze plant is located.

However, restrictions and stricter monitoring measures have been put in place following the scandal involving illegal filters at the Vevey subsidiary.

Considering the opinion of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), based among other things on the analysis of the hydrogeologists' report, and considering the opinion issued by the Departmental Council for the Environment and Sanitary and Technological Risks (Coderts), which met on Wednesday,“the Prefect of the Gard has decided to authorise the operation of the Romaine VI and Romaine VII boreholes for the purpose of packaging Source Perrier natural mineral water”.

The operator, Nestlé Waters Supply Sud, had submitted an application in mid-August to revise the operating licence for these two boreholes.

More More French court rejects immediate Nestlé Perrier ban

This content was published on Nov 19, 2025 Nestlé may continue to sell Perrier in France as natural mineral water for the time being.

Read more: French court rejects immediate Nestlé Perrie

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

MENAFN19122025000210011054ID1110503646



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search