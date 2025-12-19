Panama's Newspaper La Prensa Is Receiving Condemnations For Engaging In Slander And Libel -
La Prensa suffered another legal setback in the case of Ernesto Pérez Balladares, where the court determined that the publication was defamatory and imposed a $5,000 fine for moral damages, which was upheld on appeal. The ruling dismantles the argument that the newspaper always operates within the legal limits of journalistic practice. These precedents are compounded by the case of former boxer Roberto Durán, one of the most economically impactful cases against the media. Although the litigation has generated public and legal debate, the ruling remains a landmark in discussions about freedom of expression and the right to one's image. According to the information available, the amounts indicated correspond to final judgments and judicial decisions confirmed by higher instances, supported by official records and judicial resolutions.
