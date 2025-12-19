DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Positive Momentum: Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit Concludes a Successful 2025 Financial Year

19.12.2025 / 11:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Positive Momentum: Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit Concludes a Successful 2025 Financial Year

Expansion of the portfolio to include Save the Water, SUSMATA, EcoMotion, and Tridi Solutions

Introduction of a standardized Venture Impact Assessment (VIA) process Strengthening of the Management Board with the appointment of Dr. Andreas Rickert Delivering measurable environmental and social impact alongside sustainable economic performance as a core strategy Frankfurt am Main, 19 December 2025 – DN Group AG, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit (ISIN: DE000A3DW408,“Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit”), reports a highly successful operational performance in the 2025 financial year. This is reflected, among other factors, in the substantial expansion of its investment portfolio, the development and implementation of a standardized impact investment framework, and the reinforcement of its Management Board. In doing so, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit has successfully aligned positive environmental and social impact with robust economic development. Ole Nixdorff, CEO of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, commented:

“Over the past year, we have consistently executed and further refined our impact investing strategy. Against this backdrop, 2025 was a strong year for Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, during which we strengthened our organizational structure and leadership team and expanded our portfolio in a value-driven manner. By combining advisory expertise with equity participation, we actively support the development and impact performance of our portfolio companies.” In the course of its portfolio expansion, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit achieved several key milestones, acquiring stakes in four additional impact-focused companies. This further sharpens Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's positioning as a pure-play impact investor with a high-quality and scalable portfolio. The newly added portfolio companies are Save the Water, EcoMotion, SUSMATA, and Tridi Solutions. Save the Water develops a waterless hand hygiene solution marketed under the brand name“SOAPEYA,” which delivers full hygienic effectiveness without the need for water. The company therefore makes a meaningful contribution to improving healthcare conditions, particularly in crisis and drought-affected regions where water scarcity is a critical challenge. SUSMATA develops, manufactures, and markets sustainable materials derived from plant-based waste streams, which are used, among other applications, as vegan leather alternatives in the fashion and automotive industries. The company leverages its proprietary, patented technology platform to drive sustainable product innovation. One example is the product“Wastea,” which is produced from tea residues and, unlike many alternative materials, is entirely free of plastic. In addition, the material demonstrates a highly favorable CO2 footprint. EcoMotion provides a patented technology solution for parking and parking garage systems that significantly increases space utilization efficiency. The innovative concept reduces emissions while requiring less physical space, making it particularly well suited for densely populated urban environments. At the same time, EcoMotion's system enables the automatic charging of electric vehicles during the parking process. Tridi Solutions operates in the field of AI-enabled medical technology and has developed an innovative system that provides surgeons with real-time, AI-based decision support during surgical procedures. This technology enables more efficient operations and has the potential to materially enhance the quality of patient care. The Venture Impact Assessment (VIA) process, developed in 2025 by Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit in collaboration with sustainability consultancy p17, constitutes a robust investment framework for systematically identifying, assessing, and measuring the environmental and social impact of both existing and prospective portfolio companies. As an upstream screening and selection tool, the VIA process-together with economic performance projections-forms the foundation for investment decisions and the ongoing optimization of the portfolio. The methodology is aligned with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and incorporates a proprietary scoring model based on 40 ESG assessment criteria. The aggregated score differentiates between companies with negative and positive impact profiles and further evaluates the magnitude of their respective impact. All portfolio companies of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit have successfully completed the impact investment process and achieved clearly positive results. In light of the planned further expansion of the portfolio and Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit's active role in advancing impact investing at an international level, Dr. Andreas Rickert has been appointed to the Management Board of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit. He is one of the most respected and experienced sustainability leaders in the German-speaking region. His career includes senior roles at the Bertelsmann Foundation and the World Bank. He is the founder and Chairman of the Executive Board of PHINEO gAG and also serves as Chairman of the German Impact Investing Association (Bundesverband Impact Investing). Dr. Andreas Rickert, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit, stated:“We are entering 2026 with a clear strategic direction and a very strong foundation. We will demonstrate that delivering positive impact for the environment and society and achieving economic success are not mutually exclusive, but rather inherently interconnected. Accordingly, we are highly confident about the development of both the industry and our company in 2026.” About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit

DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit invests in impact-driven companies with high growth potential in future-oriented sectors such as AI, mobility, circular economy, nutrition, health, and energy, and supports them through successful IPOs. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit is one of the leading providers of advisory services for IPOs and capital market transactions, connecting fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. The company pursues a sustainable, capital-market-oriented strategy and provides independent advisory services to its portfolio partners on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations und Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

... 19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

