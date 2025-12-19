Nakiki SE Publishes Preliminary Financial Information For The Short Fiscal Year 2024
Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024
Frankfurt, December 19, 2025 – Nakiki SE has published preliminary, unaudited financial information (income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement) for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3, 2024 to December 31, 2024) on nakikifinance. The financial statements are currently in final coordination with the auditor.
The short fiscal year 2024 was the first reporting year following the termination of the insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company. Accordingly, the comparability of the financial figures and other information is very limited. The focus of developments during the reporting year was stabilization and restructuring: the objective was to maintain the listed shell in the regulated market while at the same time laying the foundation for a viable, sustainable new business model. The Company's Management Board and Supervisory Board were reconstituted.
Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE since May 2024:“The reorganization of the Company, including the resolution of legacy issues, as well as the preparation of financial statements have taken more time and tied up more resources than we originally planned. All the more important is the fact that we are now on a stable footing and able to act. We currently see a good window to acquire the first Bitcoin-particularly because the market environment is not defined by an all-time high-while, in parallel, building a sustainably successful business model around our Bitcoin treasury strategy.”
ABOUT NAKIKI
Contact for inquiries:
NAKIKI SE
Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
19.12.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2249258
19.12.2025 CET/CEST
