Largest Torpedo Order In The Company's History: TKMS And Baainbw Agree On Delivery Of Heavyweight Torpedoes
Koblenz, December 19, 2025 – TKMS and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) today signed a framework agreement in Koblenz for the delivery of DM2A5 heavyweight torpedoes and associated equipment for the 212CD class submarines. The contract covers the development, production, and delivery of the heavyweight torpedoes. The parties have agreed not to disclose the contract value and volume.
"This order is the largest torpedo order in our Group's history to date. It is a strategic success for TKMS and the ATLAS ELEKTRONIK segment and underscores our leading role in the development and delivery of advanced underwater technology. The DM2A5 heavyweight torpedoes will significantly enhance the capabilities of the 212CD class submarines and make an important contribution to the security of Germany and its partners," emphasizes Michael Ozegowski, Executive Vice President of the ATLAS ELEKTRONIK segment.
The DM2A5 heavyweight torpedoes were developed on the basis of Software Defined Defense (SDD). This enables a high degree of flexibility and rapid adaptation to new threats. The DM2A5 features a modular, battery-based electric propulsion system for high speed and long range with a low acoustic signature. Advanced digital sonar also enables deployment in multi-target scenarios and complex environments. The fiber optic connection to the carrier platform enables high data rates and ensures precise navigation and control.
About the 212CD program
The German-Norwegian submarine program is making a decisive contribution to strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and the relationship between the two countries. In December 2024, the German federal government voted by a majority to procure its four option boats. This increased the number of 212CD submarines ordered from TKMS for the German Navy from the original two to a total of six submarines. With the recently announced Norwegian order extension for two submarines, the program has reached its planned maximum order volume of 12 submarines. The next phase involves the possibility of expanding the program to include potentially 12 Canadian submarines. TKMS is working with its German and Norwegian partners in the ongoing competitive bidding process to achieve this.
About us
TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.
