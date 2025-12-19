PAUL Tech AG / Key word(s): Bond

Resumed Trading in the Bond

19.12.2025 / 18:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Mannheim, 01 Dezember 2025 – PAUL Tech AG as issuer (" Issuer ") of the existing EUR 35m 7.00% 2020/2026 bond (ISIN: DE000A3H2TU8 / WKN: A3H2TU; " Bond ") informs about the following:

Following the amendment of the terms and conditions of the Bond and the extension of its maturity, trading in the Bond has been resumed today.

Investor Relations Contact:

PAUL Tech AG

Patrick Weiden

Theodor-Heuss-Anlage 12

68165 Mannheim

Tel.: +49 621 92 100 100

Fax: +49 621 92 100 101

E-Mail: ...

