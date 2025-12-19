India Imposes 5-Year Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Electrical Steel Imports

MENAFN - KNN India)India has imposed an anti-dumping duty on imports of cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel (CRNO) from China for a period of five years, following findings that low-priced imports were causing material injury to domestic steel manufacturers.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, the duty will range from USD 223.8 to USD 414.9 per tonne, depending on the exporter and product category.

The measure follows an investigation conducted by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Customs Tariff Act and the Anti-Dumping Rules, 1995.

Findings of the DGTR Probe

The DGTR concluded that Chinese producers were exporting CRNO steel to India at dumped prices, below their normal market value. The investigation found that such imports had adversely affected domestic manufacturers by depressing prices, reducing sales volumes and eroding profitability. It also warned of the likelihood of further injury to the domestic industry if corrective action was not taken.

CRNO steel is primarily used in electric motors, generators and transformers, and is classified under tariff headings 7210, 7225 and 7226.

Scope of the Duty

The anti-dumping duty will apply to imports originating in or exported from China and produced by companies listed in the government notification. The applicable rate will vary depending on the specific exporter and producer.

The DGTR clarified that Cold Rolled Full Hard Silicon Electrical Steel (CRFH), which is used as an input in the manufacture of CRNO, has been excluded from the scope of the duty.

Industry Complaint and Government Decision

The investigation into Chinese CRNO imports was initiated following a complaint by domestic producers alleging dumping in the Indian market.

After concluding that the domestic industry had suffered material injury, the DGTR recommended the imposition of the duty, which has now been accepted and notified by the government.

(KNN Bureau)

