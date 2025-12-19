Govt Approves Rs 887 Cr Mumbai Marina Project To Boost Maritime Tourism

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Government has approved the development of a world-class marina in Mumbai Harbour at an estimated cost of Rs 887 crore. The proposed project is aimed at boosting coastal shipping and maritime tourism besides waterfront-led urban development in the financial capital.

The project, named 'Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina', was approved by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to develop globally competitive tourism destinations and strengthen India's maritime economy.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that the project will create world-class infrastructure, open the waterfront for public use, encourage private investment, generate over 2,000 jobs, and position Mumbai as a global maritime tourism hub while advancing India's blue economy goals.

The marina would span nearly 12 hectares of water and accommodate 424 yachts of up to 30 metres. Marine infrastructure will include an approach trestle, piled breakwater, service platforms, pontoons, and gangways for safe yacht operations.

Onshore facilities, developed by a private operator, will include a marina terminal building, the Namo Bharat International Sailing School, a maritime tourism development centre and clubhouse facilities among others.

The project will follow a hybrid development model and the Mumbai Port Authority will invest about Rs 470 crore to construct core marina infrastructure on an EPC basis, while a private operator will invest around Rs 417 crore to develop onshore facilities.

Tenders for the project have been floated, with bids scheduled to close on December 29, 2025.

The initiative aligns with national frameworks such as Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision (MAKV) 2047, the Sagarmala Programme, the Cruise Bharat Mission, and the Mumbai Port Authority's Port Master Plan 2047.

(KNN Bureau)

