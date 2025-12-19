403
2025 Annual Claims Data Report: Bridging Information Gaps With Full Disclosure
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 - HKAccidentLawyers and the HKCivilClaim today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.
1. Work Injury Claims Data (Total: 1,032 Cases)
Sick Leave Distribution:
Injured Body Parts:
IMPORTANT: All compensation figures are generated by the "AI Compensation Calculator" based on user input. These are preliminary estimates only and not final actual compensation amounts. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.
-
0 - 30 Days: 279 cases
31 - 100 Days: 323 cases
101 - 300 Days: 261 cases
301 - 700 Days: 145 cases
701 - 1,000 Days: 18 cases
1,001 - 2,000 Days: 3 cases
Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases
-
0% - 4%: 745 cases
5% - 14%: 188 cases
15% - 34%: 52 cases
35% - 64%: 11 cases
65% - 94%: 10 cases
95% - 100%: 26 cases
-
HK$0 - $50,000: 381 cases
HK$50,001 - $100,000: 226 cases
HK$100,001 - $200,000: 147 cases
HK$200,001 - $500,000: 109 cases
HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 125 cases
HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 31 cases
HK$2,000,001 - $5,000,000: 13 cases
-
Back / Spine: 176 cases
Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases
Head: 112 cases
Shoulder: 111 cases
Neck: 105 cases
Leg: 104 cases
Knee: 74 cases
Arm: 68 cases
-
Sprain: 241 cases
Fracture: 180 cases
Contusion: 169 cases
Nerve / Brain: 139 cases
Internal: 74 cases
Dislocation: 65 cases
-
HK$0 - $100,000: 422 cases
HK$100,001 - $200,000: 162 cases
HK$200,001 - $500,000: 179 cases
HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 98 cases
HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 5 cases
HK$2,000,001 - $10,000,000: 0 cases
Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases
