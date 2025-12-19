Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025 Annual Claims Data Report: Bridging Information Gaps With Full Disclosure


2025-12-19 02:12:33
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 - HKAccidentLawyers and the HKCivilClaim today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.

1. Work Injury Claims Data (Total: 1,032 Cases)

Sick Leave Distribution:
  • 0 - 30 Days: 279 cases
  • 31 - 100 Days: 323 cases
  • 101 - 300 Days: 261 cases
  • 301 - 700 Days: 145 cases
  • 701 - 1,000 Days: 18 cases
  • 1,001 - 2,000 Days: 3 cases
  • Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases
Assessment of Earning Capacity:
  • 0% - 4%: 745 cases
  • 5% - 14%: 188 cases
  • 15% - 34%: 52 cases
  • 35% - 64%: 11 cases
  • 65% - 94%: 10 cases
  • 95% - 100%: 26 cases
Estimated Results:
  • HK$0 - $50,000: 381 cases
  • HK$50,001 - $100,000: 226 cases
  • HK$100,001 - $200,000: 147 cases
  • HK$200,001 - $500,000: 109 cases
  • HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 125 cases
  • HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 31 cases
  • HK$2,000,001 - $5,000,000: 13 cases
2. Traffic Accident Claims Data (Total: 868 Cases)

Injured Body Parts:
  • Back / Spine: 176 cases
  • Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases
  • Head: 112 cases
  • Shoulder: 111 cases
  • Neck: 105 cases
  • Leg: 104 cases
  • Knee: 74 cases
  • Arm: 68 cases
Nature of Injuries:
  • Sprain: 241 cases
  • Fracture: 180 cases
  • Contusion: 169 cases
  • Nerve / Brain: 139 cases
  • Internal: 74 cases
  • Dislocation: 65 cases
Estimated Results:
  • HK$0 - $100,000: 422 cases
  • HK$100,001 - $200,000: 162 cases
  • HK$200,001 - $500,000: 179 cases
  • HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 98 cases
  • HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 5 cases
  • HK$2,000,001 - $10,000,000: 0 cases
  • Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases
Mandatory Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: All compensation figures are generated by the "AI Compensation Calculator" based on user input. These are preliminary estimates only and not final actual compensation amounts. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.

