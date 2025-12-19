Missionirnewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings Inc.'S (NYSE American: OPHC) Community Banking Strategy Fuels Strong Performance
“OptimumBank's growth strategy continues to center on traditional relationship banking for businesses and consumers in South Florida. In a recent interview, Chairman Moishe Gubin underscored the importance of community-focused operations. 'We are a community bank that services businesses and individuals,' he said, adding that the institution emphasizes personal service over the broad, technology-driven approach of national banks. 'Our customers are truly like family members; they're known to the bank.' The lending portfolio reflects that positioning. 'We haven't had a bad loan in many, many years,' Gubin noted, pointing to a borrower base concentrated among familiar, longstanding clients.”
To view the full article, visit
About OptimumBank Holdings Inc.
OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OPHC are available in the company's newsroom at
About MissionIR
MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visitPlease see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,
512.354.7000 Office
href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#4702232e332835070a2e34342e28290e156924282a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected]
MissionIR is powered by IBN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment