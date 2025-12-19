Missionirnewsbreaks Optimumbank Holdings Inc.'S (NYSE American: OPHC) Community Banking Strategy Fuels Strong Performance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OptimumBank Holdings (NYSE American: OPHC), a holding company that owns 100% of community bank OptimumBank, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was featured in a recent article that discussed its solid performance for Q3 2025, including net earnings of $4.32 million, an increase from both the prior quarter and the same period last year.“The results mark an increase from both the second quarter's $3.60 million and the $3.30 million earned in the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2025, net income reached $11.8 million, driven by a $5.26 million improvement in net interest income and higher noninterest revenue... Total assets rose to $1.08 billion, an $83.92 million increase from June 30. The bank's funding profile also strengthened, with deposits reaching $959.49 million. That reflects a quarterly increase of $80.62 million and nearly $153 million more than a year earlier,” the article reads.

“OptimumBank's growth strategy continues to center on traditional relationship banking for businesses and consumers in South Florida. In a recent interview, Chairman Moishe Gubin underscored the importance of community-focused operations. 'We are a community bank that services businesses and individuals,' he said, adding that the institution emphasizes personal service over the broad, technology-driven approach of national banks. 'Our customers are truly like family members; they're known to the bank.' The lending portfolio reflects that positioning. 'We haven't had a bad loan in many, many years,' Gubin noted, pointing to a borrower base concentrated among familiar, longstanding clients.”

OptimumBank was founded in 2000 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The bank focuses on traditional in-person banking with businesses and consumers residing in South Florida. Its customers found a bank that isn't charging the exorbitant fees they were experiencing at the larger financial institutions-a bank having unmatched expertise in real estate and commercial lending. OptimumBank has seen explosive growth this decade and looks to capitalize on its momentum in the coming months and years ahead.

