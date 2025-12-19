Investornewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Appoints Michael Wratten As VP Of Marketing And Sales At Safe-Pro USA

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) announced that its ballistic protective products unit, Safe-Pro USA, has appointed Michael Wratten as vice president of marketing and sales as part of broader business development and expansion initiatives addressing rising domestic demand for advanced body armor and growing international needs for explosive ordnance disposal protective gear. Wratten brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the defense and protective equipment industry, including senior roles at Shellback Tactical, US Patriot, Chase Tactical, and US Armor, along with two decades of service as a law enforcement officer. In his new role, he will lead strategic growth initiatives, oversee brand and market expansion, and support the rollout of new ballistic and EOD product lines as Safe-Pro USA advances initiatives tied to NIJ 0101.07 certification, manufacturing process improvements, expanded marketing efforts, and the planned launch of a direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .

