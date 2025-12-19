Miningnewsbreaks Falcon Copper Corp. Completes $26.3 Million Private Placement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Falcon Copper Corp. announced the completion of a $26.3 million private placement financing, finalized in two tranches with $11.25 million raised on Dec. 15, 2025, and $15.05 million closed on Dec. 18, 2025. Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC served as exclusive placement agent for the offering, which strengthens the company's balance sheet and provides additional capital to support its ongoing exploration and development initiatives, with the final closing completed on Dec. 18, 2025.

About Falcon Copper Corp.

Falcon Copper Corp. is a copper-dominant, multi-critical minerals exploration company focused on responsibly advancing opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's projects include the exploration and, if warranted, development of a suite of critical minerals including copper, gold, zinc, tungsten, germanium and gallium. The company's portfolio includes nine strategic properties across Montana, Nevada, Arizona, and Idaho, including its flagship Blue Copper Project in Montana, the Schell Creek Project under option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto's Kennecott Exploration Company, and other significant opportunities throughout the resource-rich western United States. The acquisition of four additional assets, including properties in Idaho, is subject to various consents. All projects align with the objectives of the Government's Critical Minerals security initiatives and are positioned to significantly contribute to the domestic supply of copper and other critical Minerals, bolstering national security, economic growth and technological advancement.

