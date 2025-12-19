Ramy Sabry Performs At Opening Of“The Village” In Egypt's Celia Development In New Administrative Capital
The concert, which saw Sabri perform his most popular songs, marked the official launch of the area described as the heart of Celia. The venue houses dozens of international retail and entertainment brands, alongside medical and administrative centres, a sports club, cinema complexes, and bowling alleys. The site features an open-air theatre and views over a central lake surrounded by restaurant chains.
The opening included the inauguration of a new Carrefour branch within“The Village”, which announced discounts of approximately 10% to mark the occasion.
Additionally, the“Kids Station” entertainment area commenced operations, offering promotional discounts of up to 50%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment