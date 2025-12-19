Ramy Sabry Performs At Opening Of“The Village” In Egypt's Celia Development In New Administrative Capital

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian singer Ramy Sabry performed for thousands of people at the opening of“The Village”, the latest shopping and entertainment destination in the New Administrative Capital's Celia development, on Thursday.

The concert, which saw Sabri perform his most popular songs, marked the official launch of the area described as the heart of Celia. The venue houses dozens of international retail and entertainment brands, alongside medical and administrative centres, a sports club, cinema complexes, and bowling alleys. The site features an open-air theatre and views over a central lake surrounded by restaurant chains.

The opening included the inauguration of a new Carrefour branch within“The Village”, which announced discounts of approximately 10% to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the“Kids Station” entertainment area commenced operations, offering promotional discounts of up to 50%.





