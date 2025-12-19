Egypt Launches Drone Programme To Monitor Nile And Boost Smart Water Management

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has launched the first phase of a training programme to deploy drone technology for monitoring the national water system, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said in a report on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the ministry's strategy to adopt modern technology and support digital transformation and“smart management” of water resources under the“Water 2.0” framework. Sewilam stated that the programme aims to raise the efficiency of the ministry's engineering and technical staff while promoting the safe and responsible use of drones to improve monitoring, evaluation, and decision-making.

The ministry plans to utilise drones to detect encroachments on the River Nile and other waterways to ensure unimpeded water flow. The technology will also be used to monitor the spread of weeds and water hyacinth, inspect the structural integrity of water facilities, and track shoreline changes to identify areas most vulnerable to erosion.

Furthermore, the drones will assist in monitoring flood protection structures, assessing water quality, supporting smartirrigation applications, and identifying crop patterns. Sewilam noted that the production of high-resolution digital maps and models from drone data would facilitate data-driven decisions and support the optimal use of water resources in line with Egypt's 2050 Water Resources Strategy.

The training programme includes an introduction to the ministry's fleet of drones and the specific sensors to be used, providing detailed technical specifications for each aircraft. It also covers essential safety and security procedures to ensure responsible operation, such as pre-flight inspections, navigation and communication system checks, and monitoring the aircraft's technical status during missions.

Instructional sessions also focused on the communication mechanisms between the drones and control devices, the types of communication systems employed, and the proper methods for charging, discharging, and storing batteries to ensure personnel safety.