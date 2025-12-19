Egyptian Non-Oil Exports Rise 18% To $44.39Bn Through November 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's non-oil exports increased by 18 per cent to reach $44.392bn during the first 11 months of 2025, compared with $37.544bn during the same period in 2024.

The trade deficit contracted by 12 per cent to $30.346bn, down from $34.421bn in the previous year, according to a report from the General Organisation for Export and Import Control reviewed by Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib on Thursday. During the same period, Egyptian imports recorded a 4 per cent increase, totalling $74.738bn compared with $71.965bn in 2024.

Minister El-Khatib stated that the ministry intends for Egypt to rank among the top 50 countries globally in trade indicators, with a long-term target of reaching $145bn in total exports. He noted that the government's strategy focuses on narrowing the trade deficit, simplifying administrative procedures, and reducing costs. The minister added that Egypt seeks to maximise the benefits of international trade agreements while protecting domestic industry through trade remedy tools in accordance with international standards.

The United Arab Emirates emerged as the primary destination for Egyptian non-oil exports, with trade value reaching$6.580bn between January and November 2025. This represents a 131 per cent increase from the $2.845bn recorded in the same period last year. Turkey followed as the second-largest market at $2.949bn, marking a 1 per cent rise, while exports to Saudi Arabia fell 11 per cent to $2.755bn. Italy saw a 29 per cent increase in Egyptian exports to $2.552bn, and the United States recorded a 21 per cent rise to $2.470bn.

Sectoral data indicated that building materials remained the largest component of Egypt's non-oil export structure, valued at $13.672bn, which is a 39 per cent increase over the previous year. Chemical products and fertilisers rose 8 per cent to $8.560bn, while the food industries sector grew 13 per cent to $6.350bn. Engineering and electronic goods recorded $5.919bn in exports, a 14 per cent increase, and agricultural crops contributed $4.204bn to the total.

The report further detailed that ready-made garments increased by 21 per cent to $3.096bn, and spinning and textiles rose 2 per cent to $1.062bn. Medical industries saw a 26 per cent growth to $898m, and the furniture sector grew 18 per cent to $371m. Furnishings recorded a 2 per cent increase to $573m, while leather and footwear products rose 3 per cent to $94m. The only sector to record a decline was printing, packaging, paper, and books, which fell 2 per cent to $855m.