Mediterranean Veterinary Heads Select Egypt To Lead Regional Health Network

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has been unanimously elected to hold the co-presidency of the Mediterranean Animal Health Network (REMESA) for 2026 and will host the organisation's annual conference in December of that year.

The decision was reached during the 31st meeting of the REMESA Joint Permanent Committee held in Valletta, Malta, with the participation of veterinary service heads from 15 Mediterranean nations and representatives from regional and international organisations. According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, the selection follows regional assessment of Egypt's role in animal health and regional cooperation.

Hamed El-Aqans, Chairperson of the General Organisation for Veterinary Services, stated during the meeting that Egypt is committed to the“One Health” approach to address transboundary diseases. He noted that this framework is particularly relevant for managing diseases influenced by climate change, including foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, and Rift Valley fever. El-Aqans highlighted that Egypt has developed national programmes for disease control, which include mass immunisation campaigns, enhanced epidemiological surveillance, and the implementation of biosecurity measures at farms and markets.

The chairman emphasised the role of the network in coordinating regional responses and facilitating the exchange of information and expertise between member states. He added that Egypt's hosting of the 2026 meeting will serve as a platform to strengthen technical and scientific partnerships and to develop joint action plans for health challenges in the Mediterranean basin.

The Mediterranean Animal Health Network was established in 2009 to improve animal health and coordinate the surveillance and control of transboundary animal diseases. The organisation's priorities include combating rabies, peste des petits ruminants, and vector-borne diseases, alongside promoting research cooperation and capacity building for veterinary services.