Jordan Welcomes UN Decision Appointing Barham Salih As UN High Commissioner For Refugees

2025-12-19 02:02:41
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the decision of the United Nations General Assembly to approve the appointment of Barham Salih as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The ministry extended its best wishes to Salih for success in his new role.
Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's full support for the work of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, praising its vital role in protecting refugees' rights.
Al-Majali stressed the importance of continued cooperation and coordination with UNHCR to ensure the necessary support for providing refugees with a dignified life, and to assist host countries in shouldering the burdens of displacement.
He also expressed Jordan's appreciation for the efforts of the former High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, during his term in office.

