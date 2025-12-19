Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque


2025-12-19 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entrance to the mosque, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), which cited local sources, occupation forces were stationed among the worshipers at the Lions' Gate and Herod's Gate during the Friday sermon.
They stopped and searched young men, checked their identity cards, and prevented some from entering the mosque to pray.
Additionally, footage captured occupying soldiers attacking many young men in the Old City and blocking their access to the mosque.

MENAFN19122025000117011021ID1110503543



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search