Thousands Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entrance to the mosque, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), which cited local sources, occupation forces were stationed among the worshipers at the Lions' Gate and Herod's Gate during the Friday sermon.They stopped and searched young men, checked their identity cards, and prevented some from entering the mosque to pray.Additionally, footage captured occupying soldiers attacking many young men in the Old City and blocking their access to the mosque.