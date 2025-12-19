AFC President Praises Qatar's Organization Of FIFA Arab Cup 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has praised Qatar's organisation of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, saying the tournament was delivered to the highest international standards.

In a statement, Sheikh Salman said Qatar's strong organisation, modern infrastructure and adherence to top technical and operational standards helped present the competition in a way that reinforced the country's position as a leading host of major global sporting events.

He added that the tournament's success reflected effective cooperation between FIFA and continental and national football bodies, and highlighted the role of regional competitions in strengthening competitiveness, developing talent and promoting sportsmanship.

Sheikh Salman, who also serves as FIFA's First Vice-President, congratulated Morocco on winning the title after their 3-2 victory over Jordan in the final, describing the achievement as a reflection of the team's high technical level and the strong international standing of Moroccan football.

He also praised Jordan's runners-up finish, saying the team's consistent performances demonstrated the clear progress of Jordanian football and its growing regional and international ambitions.