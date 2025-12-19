Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four Palestinians Martyred As Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Gaza


2025-12-19 02:02:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians, including a woman, were martyred in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported said rescue teams were unable to recover the bodies due to continued Israeli airstrikes in the area.

Israeli occupation forces have intensified air raids and artillery shelling since dawn today, in addition to firing from armored vehicles and naval gunboats, targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as eastern districts of Gaza City.

WAFA added that the occupation army continues its violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has been in effect since October 10 to Palestinian medical sources, the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 70,669 martyrs, with 171,165 injuries, since October 2023.

