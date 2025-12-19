Four Palestinians Martyred As Israeli Airstrikes Hit Southern Gaza
Israeli occupation forces have intensified air raids and artillery shelling since dawn today, in addition to firing from armored vehicles and naval gunboats, targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, particularly Khan Younis and Rafah, as well as eastern districts of Gaza City.
WAFA added that the occupation army continues its violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has been in effect since October 10 to Palestinian medical sources, the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 70,669 martyrs, with 171,165 injuries, since October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment