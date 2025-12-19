Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Welcomes Lifting Of US Sanctions


2025-12-19 02:02:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syria's foreign ministry on Friday welcomed the permanent ending by the United States of the so-called Caesar sanctions, paving the way for the return of investment to the war-ravaged nation.

The US Congress on Wednesday permanently ended the sanctions imposed on Syria under Bashar al-Assad, who was ousted in December last year.

The Caesar Act, named after an anonymous photographer who documented atrocities in Assad's prisons, severely restricted investment and cut off Syria from the international banking system.

A foreign ministry statement in Damascus "welcomed" the step, calling it "an entrance to the phase of reconstruction and development". It urged "all Syrians in the country and abroad to contribute in national recovery efforts".

Gulf Times

