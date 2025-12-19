FIFA Thanks Qatar For Uniting The Arab World Through Football

“Congratulations to Morocco on winning a fantastic FIFA Arab Cup final after an epic 3-2 victory over Jordan in extra time at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. In front of a packed stadium, this unforgettable match delivered incredible drama, passion and atmosphere. My congratulations as well to Jordan for a superb tournament and a thrilling performance in the final. My sincere thanks to Qatar, to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and to the Qatari people for once again uniting the Arab world through football on Qatar National Day. This competition is here to stay and will continue to grow as one of FIFA's great tournaments.”

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, on conclusion of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025