Qatar To See Sharp Temperature Drop As Cold Front Takes Hold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is expected to remain under the influence of a low-pressure system until late Thursday night and the early hours of Friday, according to the country's Meteorology Department.

Director of the Meteorology Department, Abdulla Mohammed Al Mannai, said north-westerly winds would begin to dominate after the system passes, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures over the next three days.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Mannai explained that the country has been affected by a low-pressure system accompanied by an extension of cold polar winds in the upper layers of the atmosphere.

He noted that this system is the first significant low-pressure weather event to affect Qatar this season and carries clear winter characteristics.

In recent hours, the country has experienced rainfall of varying intensity, accompanied by active to occasionally strong winds. Hail was also reported in some areas.

Al Mannai said these conditions had been forecast in earlier weather analyses and were driven by several atmospheric factors, including the depth of the low-pressure system, the intrusion of cold polar air in the upper atmosphere, and the presence of dry air in the mid-levels.

Together, these elements contributed to the development of intense thunderclouds and hail.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as cooler conditions set in across the country.