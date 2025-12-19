Henkel Employees Across North America Unite For A Day Of Service

MENAFN - 3BL) From California to Connecticut to Canada, employees across North America joined together for Henkel's 3annual Community Impact Day. Employees donated their time and skill to make an impact in their local communities supporting national organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity as well as local food banks, shelters, and parks.

Highlights of the community impact they made together include:



Hauled and spread 10,000 lbs. of mulch and topsoil, cleared brush and trash to beautify public parks and beaches

Packed 5000 boxes of groceries, bagged 4,100 lbs. of fresh produce

Prepared 5000 kits so children in need have weekend meals and snacks

Donated 9.000 diapers and sorted 50 bags of clothing for struggling families

Delivered 1200 bottles of body soap and shampoo and 60 gift bags of essential items to a women's shelter

Taught 300 elementary school students how to be“eco-friendly”

Restocked shelves at food pantries, prepared and served 300 meals Refreshed facilities and helped care for dogs and cats at three rescue centers

Community Impact Day started with 250 employees across four sites and has blossomed to engage 1000 employees across 30 sites in our North America region. The growth of Community Impact Day speaks volumes of our employees' enthusiasm and energy to donate their time and skills to help causes that are close to their hearts!

To get a view of the wonderful community service and impact by our employees, above is a sample of pictures from the day.