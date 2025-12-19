PBF Energy Releases 2025 TCFD Report

MENAFN - 3BL) December 19, 2025 /3BL/ - PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announces the release of its 2025 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report. This inaugural report presents transparent and comprehensive insights into the company's climate-related risks and opportunities, including:



Discussion of PBF Energy's enterprise risk assessment process, including regulatory changes (e.g., state-issued greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations) and market trends (e.g., competition for alternative fuels). Additionally, physical risks from extreme weather are analyzed utilizing climate scenario forecasts.



Disclosure of Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Emissions demonstrate yearly reductions as PBF Energy strives for continuous improvement of operational efficiencies.

PBF Energy's current renewable fuels production facilities and potential future opportunities to provide alternative energy sources.

This report reflects PBF Energy's dedication to sustainability and our ongoing efforts to align with best practices in climate risk management.

We invite you to explore how we are integrating climate considerations into our strategy and operations to drive long-term value and resilience by following this link.

