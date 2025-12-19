2,000+ Volunteer Hours: Davita Teammates Connect With Communities During Week Of Service

MENAFN - 3BL) From November 13–19, DaVita teammates (employees) brought the kidney care provider's value of being a“community first and company second” to life all across California. In a weeklong service event, nearly 800 volunteers - including teammates, their families and loved ones - participated in Caring Across Communities, an initiative designed by DaVita to connect teammates with 29 nonprofit projects across the state. By dedicating over 2,000 volunteer hours, participants made a significant and positive impact in the neighborhoods where they live and work - an estimated $70,000 economic impact through donated time.

The goals of the initiative were twofold: to strengthen local communities by supporting essential nonprofit organizations and to foster a deeper sense of connection among teammates, both with each other and their neighborhoods. This effort underscores DaVita's identity as a Village and its commitment to caring for the whole community.

“We refer to DaVita as a Village - which means being an active part of our communities,” said Liz Gardner, executive director for the DaVita Giving Foundation.“Our commitment to the care we provide extends beyond our centers, beyond our patients, to care for the people and world around us.”

Throughout the week, volunteers could be found at organizations focused on addressing critical local needs. Teammates sorted donations and packed meals at food banks and other local food programs aimed, cleaned up public spaces and engaged in other community projects across the state.

“Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our work. We distribute about 5 million pounds [of food] every month to 1 in 4 Alameda County residents, and that would not be possible without the people who so thoughtfully sort and prepare bags and boxes of groceries in our warehouse,” said Venus Eltaki, volunteer and community engagement coordinator for Alameda County Food Bank.“When companies like DaVita step in, it sends a message that we are all in this together.”

This impact is especially felt as the holiday season starts.

Katie Hill, CEO for Union Station Homeless Services shared: "Last year, we served over 6,000 Thanksgiving meals thanks to the support of our community and local organizations. Our goal is to ensure nobody in the San Gabriel Valley goes hungry this Thanksgiving. We appreciate DaVita stepping up during this time of need and not only for Union Station Homeless Services but for the community as a whole. "

A Personal Experience

For many teammates, the Caring Across Communities initiative was a personal and powerful experience. The week provided a platform for them to support causes they are passionate about and to see their colleagues in a new light. And for many teammates, the opportunity to give back to the community was personal.

Mary Gaither, an administrative assistant, volunteered with Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people living with critical illnesses, including kidney disease. As Gaither worked alongside other volunteers to prepare more than 2,600 meals, she reflected on the impact Project Angel Food has had in her life.

"My parents used Project Angel Food 10 years ago when they each had an illness,” Gaither shared.“Project Angel Food brought meals and helped me take care of my parents. I've been working with them ever sense."

Similarly, Tony Lane, a biomedical technician, called his experience volunteering at the Boys & Girls Clut of Greater Sacramento a full-circle moment as he was able to visit an organization that had been important to him in his childhood:

“This place is where I met my first real baseball coach that put me on a trajectory to go and play baseball and learn about myself,” Lane said.“This place gave me purpose, so it's really nice to see how much they still do. Without them, I don't know that I would have done what I've been able to do in my life.”

Building a Healthier Tomorrow

The Caring Across Communities initiative is a tangible expression of DaVita's broader vision for a healthier world.

“Healthy communities play a vital role in helping individuals lead healthier lives,” Gardner said.“By investing time and resources into strengthening neighborhoods, DaVita is helping to create environments where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

This philosophy of holistic care that extends beyond DaVita's dialysis care centers is central to DaVita's purpose-driven culture to support whole-person well-being. Similarly, caring for communities involves more than providing healthcare services; it requires active participation in the well-being of the neighborhoods we call home.

Caring Across Communities is just one chapter in DaVita's ongoing story of volunteerism and community engagement. In 2021, DaVita set a goal of reaching 125,000 volunteer hours by the end of 2025 - a goal the organization exceeded in 2024. As of November 20, DaVita has exceeded 66,000 hours of community service logged in 2025, including more than 2,000 hours completed during Caring Across Communities.

As the week concluded, the sense of accomplishment and shared purpose was palpable, leaving a lasting mark on participants. Gardner shared:

“The legacy we leave through initiatives like Caring Across Communities isn't the hours we counted, but the connections we forged. The impact we made this week is just the starting line. Holistic care demands action beyond our walls, and DaVita teammates continue to demonstrate through their dedication to our communities.”