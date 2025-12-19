Entergy New Orleans Spreads Holiday Joy To Customers At Secret Santa Event By Covering Their Bills

MENAFN - 3BL) For the past decade, Entergy New Orleans has hosted its annual Operation Secret Santa event for our customers visiting the Canal Street Customer Care Center for billing assistance.

During the event, customers arriving for what they believe to be a standard appointment are met with a delightful surprise. Santa Claus, accompanied by Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president and CEO, and Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility, happily announced that their electric bills had been paid in full. This initiative is made possible through Entergy's The Power to Care program, designed to provide emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities during their time of need.

The Secret Santa response from customers was heartwarming, with many expressing gratitude and relief during an already challenging time of year. Now an annual tradition, the event remains one of the most rewarding moments of the year and reflects Entergy's commitment to supporting our customers and strengthening the communities we serve.

Through The Power to Care program, Entergy collaborates with local nonprofits, dedicated employees, and generous customers to offer emergency bill payment support year-round. Since its inception in 2008, the program has raised over $50 million, assisting more than 250,000 customers in need.

As the holiday season approaches, we invite everyone to join us in extending a helping hand to our neighbors in need. Your support can play a vital role in ensuring that those struggling can keep their lights on during this chilly winter season.

Discover how you can contribute to keeping the power on for someone in need this holiday season.

