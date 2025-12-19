MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by The National Park Foundation

The holiday season is about connecting with friends and family, and expressing gratitude for the things that are most important to us. At the National Park Foundation (NPF), we're grateful to partner with Subaru of America – our largest corporate donor – and participate in the annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. Over the past 13 years, the event has donated more than $20 million to the National Park Foundation! From November 20th, 2025 to January 2nd, 2026, for every new Subaru purchased or leased,* Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of participating charities – including the National Park Foundation. Donations from the Subaru Share the Love Event® provide critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks. Visit the Subaru Share the Love Event® website event page to learn more about the event and find a Subaru retailer near you.

When you select NPF as your charity of choice during the Subaru Share the Love Event, your support is helping us continue this work, protecting and preserving over 400 national parks for generations to come. Learn more about our partnership.

Event Details

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 20th, 2025, through January 2nd, 2026, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities.

Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 9th, 2026. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit Subaru's website. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.