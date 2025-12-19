How Parents Can Boost Their Child's Skills For The AI Age With Everyday Play

MENAFN - 3BL) As society evolves in step with rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), computational thinking skills are gaining more attention as an important driver of future career success.

What is computational thinking?

Computational thinking is a problem-solving process. It involves breaking down complex issues into manageable parts, recognizing patterns, and developing step-by-step solutions like those that could be implemented through the computer programming process. It encompasses concepts including logical reasoning, abstraction and algorithmic thinking.

While AI can be used to help solve problems and even generate computer programs, AI does not replace the need for computational thinking. These skills actually become more important in the age of AI.

According to experts from TCS Ignite My Future, Tata Consultancy Services' professional development program for educators, computational thinking skills are critical to student success after they graduate. They believe computational thinking strengthens critical thinking abilities, boosts confidence in problem solving, and prepares young people to better adapt to a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. As a program, Ignite My Future is dedicated to empowering teachers with free resources to incorporate computational thinking into their classrooms and core school subjects, but families can also reinforce these skills at home.

Why it's important

“Creating an AI-ready workforce is a high priority in every industry, and students and young professionals with computational thinking skills will be far ahead of their peers in tomorrow's workforce,” says Kelli Recher, TCS Ignite My Future Global Innovation Lead.“If we can teach those skills early, the next generation will be better able to use AI responsibly, identify and solve problems, and help shape the technology as it continues to develop.”

Reports reveal a more competitive technology job market than ever before and educational institutions at all levels are reorganizing around how to teach students about computer science in the AI age.

Schools in countries such as China, Finland, and South Korea are already implementing AI to support student learning. In addition, all over the world, collaboratives, coalitions and conferences are convening universities, researchers and other stakeholders to determine the best ways to teach and manage AI. In the U.S., efforts led by the White House Task Force on AI Education are promoting Al literacy and proficiency among America's youth and educators. Similar government planning for AI education is happening around the globe.

No special skills needed

Knowing parents are busy and don't always see themselves as teachers of such subjects, TCS Ignite My Future suggests they encourage their children to explore patterns in everyday things. It's an easy way for parents to teach these critical skills. For instance:



Traffic signals: Demonstrate that patterns are practical and useful by observing traffic signals in the neighborhood.

By sitting with you near a busy corner with a traffic light, kids can learn that green, yellow and red have different meanings, are timed to control traffic in certain ways and that they always follow a specific sequence. These are things you can let younger kids discover through observation or encourage older kids to time and record at different times of day.

Arts and Crafts: Help children discover patterns in drawings, paintings or crafts, whether they are creating the artwork themselves or observing color and shape patterns in works of art created by others.

Parents can give kids a start by creating a simple bracelet pattern on a string with colored beads and asking them to replicate it. This will enhance their visual pattern recognition skills and their fine motor skills.

Dance: Learning how to do specific or choreographed dances is another great way to develop computational thinking skills because dance is all about pattern development.

Learning a dance enhances all kinds of cognitive functions because it requires memorizing steps, sequences and patterns and developing physical and spatial awareness.

Everyday things and daily activities: Computational thinking skills can also be attained by analyzing patterns in stories, recognizing patterns in everyday objects such as stripes, dots or flowers on wrapping paper. Families can even turn routines into“algorithms.” All they have to do is break down daily tasks-like making a sandwich, getting ready for school or even brushing their teeth-into steps and exploring what might happen--good or bad--if the order shifted.

Whether a child dreams about becoming a doctor, scientist, teacher, entrepreneur, artist or any other profession, computational thinking can help them be more creative, work through challenges, and use technology thoughtfully and responsibly.

Learn more about Ignite My Future here.