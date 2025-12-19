Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Unveils Solar Program To Power Energy Transition


2025-12-19 02:01:49
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian government will implement the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Program (Solar ATAP), effective on Jan. 1, 2026, to optimize building rooftops for renewable energy generation.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said in a statement on Friday that this initiative aligns with the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the Malaysia MADANI aspirations for a sustainable future.

The implementation of Solar ATAP provides consumers with the option to leverage rooftop space for renewable energy, stimulating clean energy development and reducing national carbon emissions, the ministry said.

It added that the program will be a strategic catalyst in supporting Malaysia's goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy capacity by 2050.

The Peninsula

