Qatar Welcomes US Decision To Lift Sanctions Imposed On Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the US decision to lift sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic as part of the Cesar Act, saying its a step that supports stability and prosperity in Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement today, the State of Qatar's hope that the lifting of sanctions will contribute to opening new horizons for cooperation and partnerships with various countries and pave the way for the return of investments and the flow of international aid, which will help to accelerate the recovery of the economy and restore Syria to its natural position on the map of the global economy.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and the aspirations of its brotherly people for security, stability, and development.