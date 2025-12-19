Qatar Participates In Arab Forum On Early Disaster Warning Systems

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the proceedings of the first Arab Regional Forum on Early Warning Systems and Disaster Preparedness, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The Ministry of Interior delegation was headed by Director-General of Civil Defense Major-General Hamad Othman Al Dehaimi, and the state delegation included representatives from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The forum discussed Arab cooperation efforts, enhancing preparedness, and exchanging experiences and best practices in the areas of early warning and risk management.