Fireworks To Close Arab Cup Cultural Zone Tonight: Lusail

2025-12-19 02:01:48
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Boulevard will conclude the final day of the Arab Cup Cultural Zone with a fireworks display, the city of Lusail announced on social media.

The fireworks will be accompanied by other events that begin at 5pm and conclude at midnight.

The Peninsula

