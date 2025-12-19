Over 72 Million Gallons Removed From Rainwater Drainage Efforts: Ministry Of Municipality

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Joint Rain Emergency Committee, comprising relevant municipal authorities, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), and security agencies from the Ministry of Interior, have undertaken intensive efforts to remove rainwater accumulations that recently affected the country.

The total amount of rainwater removed reached approximately 72,317,200 gallons, transported in 12,191 trips using 544 tankers and 36 pumps. A total of 813 employees and workers from various relevant agencies participated in these efforts.

The Ministry of Municipality also received 1,452 reports related to rainwater accumulations through its unified call center.

These reports were addressed immediately and efficiently, with 462 completed. Efforts are currently underway to address the remaining 990 reports, in accordance with the approved response plans.

The relevant authorities confirmed that rainwater drainage operations are still ongoing in all affected municipalities, with continued field monitoring to ensure the safety of roads and public facilities.