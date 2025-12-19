India Pledges Continued Support For Afghanistan's Health Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India's Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has assured the Afghan government of his country's continued commitment to supporting the health security of the Afghan people and cooperating with Afghanistan in various sectors.

The Ministry of Public Health said in a statement that during his official visit to India, the Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, met with India's Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

According to sources, the meeting focused on key issues, including strengthening cooperation in the health sector, capacity building, long-term medicine supply, and broader collaboration in healthcare.

Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali said that the Afghan side is working to enhance comprehensive relations in the health sector and create opportunities to build the capacity of Afghan scientific personnel. He also highlighted the importance of sharing experiences with India across various fields, noting that such cooperation would significantly benefit environmental cleanliness and disease prevention.

Sources reported that India's Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change reaffirmed full cooperation, stating:“We renew India's commitment to supporting the health security of the Afghan people and will continue cooperation with the Afghan government in various sectors.”

