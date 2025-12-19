Japan To Provide $19.5M In Aid To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Government of Japan has decided to provide $19.5 million in additional assistance to Afghanistan, aimed at supporting humanitarian sectors and meeting basic human needs.

In a statement posted on X, the Japanese Embassy said:“We are pleased to announce that the Government of Japan has decided to provide an additional $19.5 million in assistance to Afghanistan, covering humanitarian sectors and essential human needs.”

The statement added that Japan hopes the assistance will make a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable and needy Afghans.

According to the embassy, the aid will be channeled through the United Nations, other international organizations, and Japanese non-governmental organizations. With this latest contribution, Japan's total assistance to Afghanistan since August 2021 has exceeded $549 million.

