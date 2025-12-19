Ghor Powerlifters Claim Championship In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Sports officials in western Ghor province say the province's powerlifting team claimed the championship title at competitions held in eastern Nangarhar after winning multiple medals and championship cups.

Jan Mohammad Haidari, technical and professional deputy of the Ghor Physical Education and Sports Directorate, said that Farid Ahmad Ferdous secured first place in the masters category in the 120-kilogram weight class. He added that Seyed Nazir Rahimi also claimed first place in the seniors category in the same weight class, earning the title of Afghanistan's Strongest Man.

Haidari noted that a total of seven athletes from Ghor participated in the powerlifting competitions.

According to officials, Haidari-widely known as the“Snow Man of Afghanistan”-won first place in the seniors category in the 75-kilogram weight class, while Mirajan Azizi claimed first place in the youth category in the 53-kilogram weight class.

Meanwhile, Kamaluddin Qadari secured second place in the seniors category in the 105-kilogram weight class, Farhad Sherzai finished second in the youth category in the 66-kilogram weight class, and Habibullah Nouri earned third place in the same youth weight category.

The powerlifting competitions were held over three days in Nangarhar with the participation of athletes from Kabul, Parwan, Khost, and Ghor provinces, aiming to promote and develop the sport.

sa