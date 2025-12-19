Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Financial Calendar


2025-12-19 01:47:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 583
December 19th, 2025

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.

Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Annual reporting 2025

Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Annual general meeting 2026

Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Half year reporting 2026

Tuesday, March 16, 2027
Annual reporting 2026

Wednesday, April 14, 2027
Annual general meeting 2027

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


MENAFN19122025004107003653ID1110503492



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search