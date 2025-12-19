Financial Calendar
December 19th, 2025
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the following financial calendar.
Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Annual reporting 2025
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Annual general meeting 2026
Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Half year reporting 2026
Tuesday, March 16, 2027
Annual reporting 2026
Wednesday, April 14, 2027
Annual general meeting 2027
For further information please contact:
CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03
