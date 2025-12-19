MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- THE BUCCANEERS OPUS: THE OFFICIAL BOOK CELEBRATING 50 SEASONS OF BUCCANEERS HISTORY

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are delighted to announce the upcoming publication of The Buccaneers Opus, a unique and unprecedented special edition book celebrating the organization's 50 seasons.

It is an exclusive tribute to the Buccaneers, featuring the club's iconic moments and legendary players, presented in a one-of-a-kind oversized format for fans worldwide to enjoy. With never-before-seen content and previously unpublished archived materials, The Buccaneers Opus is a masterful collection that expresses the Buccaneers' rich past and the organization's ambitions for the future.

This is a certified collector's item, created with an artisanal attention to detail. Hand-bound in fine leather and printed to the highest standards, The Buccaneers Opus features exclusive and rare photography. It is designed to be an authentic piece of memorabilia for Buccaneers fans of all generations.

“We're excited to partner with Opus to pay homage to our first 50 seasons-celebrating the iconic moments and rich history that define the Buccaneers. This special edition will offer our fans exclusive stories and never-before-seen original content while chronicling our team's journey in a bold and exceptional manner that only Opus can deliver,” said Brian Ford, Buccaneers Chief Operations Officer.”

Set to be physically released in 2026, it will be part of the prestigious Opus Collection, which already includes editions on some of the biggest icons in global sport, music, and entertainment.

Three editions will be published, including one in the iconic Marquee XXL format, which reaches more than 40 inches wide when opened and weighs over 77 lbs.

“It's such an honor that the Buccaneers chose us to celebrate and document the past 50 seasons of their history within a unique and special edition in an Opus. We'll bring these incredible memories to life like never before. The hope is that Buccaneers fans can relive and celebrate this experience with us. Telling the Buccaneers' story and welcoming them into the Opus Collection is a privilege,” said Karl Fowler, OPUS's CEO.

The Buccaneers Opus invites all Tampa Bay fans to join an extraordinary journey. It is a work that spans emotions, triumphs, and memories that have made history and will continue to inspire in the future.

More details will be revealed soon, including how to pre-order the various editions. Fans can register their interest and reserve their Buccaneers Opus at . Note: design subject to change.

***

About OPUS:

Opus creates luxury, unique, and limited-edition products that combine texts written by great authors with rare images, commissioned photographs, and high-quality illustrations. Each volume celebrates icons from sport, fashion, and music, with exclusive materials and official collaborations.

A distinctive feature is the large-format fold-out pages, which allow images to be displayed spectacularly. Printed using special color processes, on high-quality paper and with extreme attention to detail, the volumes are hand-bound and produced in limited editions.

Each Opus is designed as a collector's item, intended to last over time and represent a cultural and aesthetic investment.



About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the midst of celebrating their 50th Season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. The franchise was purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and is owned by the Glazer Family.

Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have won 10 division championships, two conference championships, and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV, which was played on their home field, Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, the Glazer Family Foundation, and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit .