Youth Charter Launches“From Luanda To Legacy”: A Global Campus Campaign For Africa's Youth Beyond The 4Th African Youth Games

The Youth Charter Community Campus ( ), the global movement using sport, culture and digital innovation for social development and peace, today announces the launch of its“From Luanda to Legacy” Global Campus Campaign, aligned with the 4th African Youth Games and extending far beyond the Closing Ceremony.

Hosted in Angola across Luanda and five additional cities, the 4th African Youth Games represent a defining moment for Africa's young people. Taking place in the year Angola marks 50 years of independence, the Games unite youth from across the continent in a powerful expression of solidarity, aspiration and African identity.

The Youth Charter calls on African institutions, governments, National Olympic Committees, corporate partners, development agencies and global allies to seize this moment, not just to celebrate sport, but to secure a lasting legacy for Africa's next generation.

From Games to Global Legacy

The“From Luanda to Legacy” campaign positions the African Youth Games as a launchpad for long-term youth and community development, embedding sport within education, health, culture, enterprise and digital inclusion.

“Africa's youth deserve more than moments of inspiration. They deserve systems, spaces and opportunities that endure,” said Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL, Founder and Chair of the Youth Charter.

“This campaign is about converting continental celebration into community impact - from Luanda to every village, township and city across Africa.”

The Youth Charter Global Campus Vision

At the heart of the campaign is the Youth Charter Global Community Campus model, a proven framework that transforms sporting moments into permanent community assets.

Key Legacy Commitments

1. African Youth Community Campuses



Repurposing Games and training facilities into inclusive Community Campuses

Integrated provision of sport, education, arts, health and enterprise Safe spaces for young people to learn, lead and innovate year-round

2. Youth Leadership & Pathways



Leadership forums and mentorship programmes linked to the Games

Clear pathways from African Youth Games → Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games → global opportunity Empowering athletes as community leaders and role models

3. Digital Africa Youth Platform



Connecting young people across borders through digital learning, coaching and storytelling

Pan-African youth dialogue rooted in Olympic values, peace and social cohesion Building a connected ecosystem of youth, educators and partners

4. Economic & Social Impact



Youth employment and skills development in sport, media, technology and events

Support for youth-led enterprises in sport, culture and tourism Health, wellbeing and inclusion programmes targeting the most marginalised communities.

A Call to African & Global Partners

The Youth Charter invites African and international partners to co-create this legacy through:



Public–private partnerships

CSR and ESG-aligned investment

Education and skills collaboration

Infrastructure and digital innovation Monitoring, evaluation and impact reporting aligned to the UN SDGs

This campaign aligns directly with:



African Union Agenda 2063

UN Sustainable Development Goals

UN Youth 2030 Strategy

IOC Olympism 365 Sport for Development and Peace (SDP) frameworks

Beyond Luanda - A Continental Movement

“From Luanda to Legacy” is not confined to one host nation or one event. It is a pan-African and global movement, designed to:



Strengthen youth ecosystems across Africa

Build resilient communities through sport Position African youth at the heart of global development and peacebuilding

“Africa's greatest legacy will not be medals won, but lives transformed,” Thompson added.“Together, we can ensure the African Youth Games are remembered as the moment Africa chose legacy over spectacle.”

About Youth Charter:

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.