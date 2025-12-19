El Septimo 20th Anniversary Doble Gran Reserva Sells Out Worldwide in Record Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Septimo Cigars today announces the complete global sell-out of its most important and celebrated creation to date: the. Released to commemorate the company's 20th anniversary, this cigar has achieved a milestone never before seen in the brand's history-or, arguably, in the modern premium cigar industry.

Created by Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo, the Doble Gran Reserva represents the pinnacle of cigar craftsmanship, vision, and discipline. In the past three years alone, Younan has personally created 35 new cigars, more than any other cigar maker in the world during the same period. Among them all, the 20th Anniversary stands apart as his most personal and ambitious work.

Only 1,000 limited-edition boxes were produced, each containing 14 cigars, for a total of just 14,000 cigars worldwide. In less than seven months, every single box was sold-across the United States and global markets-making it the fastest sell-out of any new El Septimo release in the company's history.

“This cigar was created to celebrate the most important day in our company-our 20th anniversary-so there were no compromises,” said Zaya Younan.“We used the best tobacco in the world. We germinated the tobacco one to two years longer than anyone else, and aged it seven to ten years to achieve a depth of flavor and purity that very few people on earth have ever experienced.”

The response from the world's most sophisticated and experienced cigar smokers has been immediate and unmistakable. According to Younan, the true measure of greatness is not marketing or ratings-but the human reaction at first light.

“There is one sign that never lies,” he said.“It is the grin. The smile of pure happiness when someone takes the first draw. The way they pause, look at the cigar, and realize they are experiencing something truly rare. That moment-when a memory is permanently created-is the ultimate validation.”

The 20th Anniversary Doble Gran Reserva has been praised for delivering an experience unlike anything else in the market-rich, deep, refined, and emotionally resonant. For El Septimo, its rapid sell-out is a powerful confirmation of the brand's philosophy: extreme patience, uncompromising quality, and engineering-level precision applied to an artisanal craft.

“In all our years, we have never seen a new product sell out this fast,” Younan added.“It is a strong indication of how successful this cigar truly is. The only regret I have is that I can no longer get my hands on one to smoke myself-and I feel equally sorry for those who never had the chance to experience it.”

The El Septimo 20th Anniversary Doble Gran Reserva is now officially sold out and will never be reproduced.

For El Septimo, this historic achievement is not an ending-but a benchmark that redefines what is possible in the world of ultra-premium cigars.

About El Septimo

El Septimo is one of the world's most exclusive luxury cigar houses, renowned for its uncompromising standards, extended fermentation and aging processes, and a philosophy rooted in time, precision, and perfection. Under the leadership of Zaya Younan, El Septimo has redefined modern cigar making through innovation, discipline, and artistry-creating experiences meant to be remembered for a lifetime.

