NRPA Releases 2025 Engagement With Parks Report Highlighting Continued Public Demand

Ashburn, VA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An estimated 227 million adults visited their local park or recreation facility in 2025, according to the newly released 2025 Engagement With Parks Report from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

Visitation numbers have remained high during the past nine years of this annual report's findings, highlighting the enduring nature of local parks and recreation in the lives of people in the United States. This report examines the essential nature of local parks and recreation, including how parks play a role in deciding where to live, the number of local parks, trails and other open spaces within easy access to people's homes, and much more.

The 2025 Engagement With Parks Report, based on findings from a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, shows the public's affinity toward their local parks and recreation remains strong. People continue to look for communities with high-quality park and recreation services - not only as places for rest, relaxation, celebration and fellowship, but also as vital spaces that support health and wellness, foster social connection, and offer educational and family-focused opportunities. Local recreation, community and senior centers play a key role in helping residents stay active, learn and build relationships, and provide parents peace of mind that their children have safe, enriching spaces outside of school.

Most survey respondents (75%) live within a walkable distance of at least one park or recreation facility, including 31 percent who live within a walkable distance of multiple facilities.

Approximately 3 in 5 (63%) U.S. adults say they are highly likely to consider the availability of park and recreation services when choosing a place to live.

The top reason U.S. adults use park and recreation facilities is to spend time with family and friends.

Virtually all survey respondents (99%) report some feelings of belonging at their park and recreation spaces. Approximately 2 in 3 adults (68%) strongly agree that parks and recreation is an important service provided by their local government.

“Our research continues to affirm what communities already know: parks and recreation is critical community infrastructure,” said Garrett Warfield, chief research and impact officer at NRPA.“These spaces shape where people choose to live, create opportunities to connect with family and friends, and ensure every person has a place to feel part of something bigger.”

The 2025 Engagement With Parks Report is an annual research series from NRPA that tracks the general public's interaction with, and support for, public parks. The findings provide park and recreation professionals, policymakers and other key stakeholders with insights on the importance local parks and recreation facilities has in the lives of all people.

About the National Recreation and Park Association

