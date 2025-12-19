EUROASIA INSURANCE Executes On Capital Strengthening Program, Reinforcing Commitments To International Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With a clear path to a $43 million capital base, the Moody's B2-rated insurer is on track to meet commitments to its international rating agency and foreign creditors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSC "EUROASIA INSURANCE", a leading Uzbek insurer currently rated B2 by Moody's, today announced significant progress in its capital strengthening initiative. The company's Supervisory Board has approved a plan to increase charter capital to the equivalent of USD 43 million by the end of 2026, a move that directly fulfills commitments made to its international rating agency and foreign creditors.

The company has successfully registered an additional 200 million shares valued at approximately USD 45.7 million. Of this amount, USD 22.85 million has already been placed with a key shareholder. This infusion boosts the company's current charter capital to UZS 186.80 billion (with total capital reaching UZS 301.54 billion or ≈$25.12M). Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its charter capital to UZS 286.80 billion in 2026, which, with additional paid-in capital, will amount to UZS 516.27 billion fully realizing the strategic goal.

Strategic Objectives Supported by Capital Growth

The strengthened capital base is designed to support three core priorities:

Positioning for an improved Moody's rating by aligning capital adequacy and operational standards with international benchmarks. Key 2026 targets: equity to UZS 600 billion and assets to UZS 1.0 trillion, ensuring long-term stability and trust.A significant portion of the investment is allocated to technology infrastructure, including enhancing the company's mobile platforms and leveraging data-driven underwriting to better serve Uzbekistan's rapidly digitizing economy and provide a seamless customer journey.The move will expand the company's reinsurance capacity and open up new partnership opportunities with regional and global insurers, allowing EUROASIA INSURANCE to offer world-class solutions to both local and international clients.

About JSC "EUROASIA INSURANCE"

JSC "EUROASIA INSURANCE" is a licensed insurance company in Uzbekistan offering a comprehensive portfolio of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. The company holds a B2 rating from Moody's and serves a diverse base of corporate and retail clients across the country, committed to providing robust risk management solutions and contributing to the region's economic development.

Jonibek Temirov, Chief Executive Officer

JSC "EUROASIA INSURANCE"

...

