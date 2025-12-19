Oncoinv And Maxbloch Partner To Expand Early Cancer Detection Across Central America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OncoInv has signed a distribution partnership with MaxBloch Clinical Laboratories to introduce the OncoSeek® multi-cancer early detection blood test in El Salvador, expanding access to affordable early cancer detection.

HOUTEN, The Netherlands, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoInv, a Netherlands-based company focused on multi-cancer early detection, has signed a distribution agreement with MaxBloch Clinical Laboratories to introduce OncoSeek®, its multi-cancer early detection blood test, in El Salvador. The agreement marks the official start of the collaboration and expands access to early cancer detection in Central America.

Through the partnership, OncoSeek® will be made available via MaxBloch's nationwide laboratory network, allowing healthcare providers across El Salvador to offer the test using existing laboratory infrastructure. The collaboration is designed to improve access to affordable, early multi-cancer detection in a healthcare system where early diagnosis remains uneven.

“This partnership is part of our ongoing mission to bridge global health inequalities,” said Jesper Verhey, Chief Commercial Officer at OncoInv.“The cancer burden is growing, but so is our ability to act. By joining forces with MaxBloch Clinical Laboratories, we bring OncoSeek® closer to the people who need it most.”

“At MaxBloch, we believe early multi-cancer detection is one of the strongest tools to improve patient outcomes,” said Lisette Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of MaxBloch Clinical Laboratories.“Introducing OncoSeek® in El Salvador allows us to offer a scientifically robust and accessible solution aligned with our long-standing commitment to high-quality, ethical diagnostics.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to reducing cancer-related health inequalities by expanding access to early detection solutions across Central America.

The cancer burden in Latin America is expected to continue rising sharply. Estimates based on demographic trends project a 67% increase in new cancer cases by 2040, reaching around 2.4 million new cases annually if current rates persist.

OncoSeek® is a low-cost, scalable blood test capable of detecting nine high-mortality cancer types from a single blood sample. The test analyses six Protein Tumour Markers, with results processed through cloud-based software applying machine learning and big data analytics. The algorithm is operated by OncoInv, a wholly owned subsidiary of the non-profit foundation Inspire2Live. It is fully GDPR compliant, and CE-marked. In low- and middle-income countries, OncoSeek® is offered on a not-for-profit basis in the public sector, supporting global health equity.

